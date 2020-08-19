Advertisement

Vt. pharmacies get greenlight to give vaccines to kids

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pharmacists in all 50 states will be able to give vaccines to kids this fall under a new federal directive.

The head of the Department of Health and Human Services made the decision as part of the emergency powers he has during the U.S. coronavirus epidemic. It temporarily preempts pharmacy restrictions in 22 states.

Vt. vaccination requirements remain for 2020/2021 school year

Right now in Vermont, only adults can get vaccinations from a pharmacist. Public health officials have been worried that vaccination rates would fall because doctors’ offices were closed by the pandemic.

