Wardens see uptick in misuse of Vermont fishing access areas

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says they are seeing more people improperly using boating and fishing access areas this year.

The access areas around the state are maintained and created for hunting, fishing, trapping and boating purposes.

But wardens say some people are swimming, camping, having fires and leaving trash behind. None of those activities are allowed. They say people swimming near a busy boat ramp can be hazardous. So far, there have been no reported injuries from misuse.

Wardens say while this happens every year, they are seeing more of it this year as people head outside during the pandemic.

“This year with the uptick in outdoor activities, they tend to be used for activities other than those core activities that we have specified them for,” Vt. Game Warden Robert Currier said.

Each access area has information at the site with what you can and can't do in a specific access area.

