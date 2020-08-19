Advertisement

Wardens see uptick in misuse of Vermont fishing access areas

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they have seen an uptick in misuse of the state's boating and fishing access areas.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they have seen an uptick in misuse of the state's boating and fishing access areas.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says they are seeing more people improperly using boating and fishing access areas this year.

The access areas around the state are maintained and created for hunting, fishing, trapping and boating purposes.

But wardens say some people are swimming, camping, having fires and leaving trash behind. None of those activities are allowed. They say people swimming near a busy boat ramp can be hazardous. So far, there have been no reported injuries from misuse.

Wardens say while this happens every year, they are seeing more of it this year as people head outside during the pandemic.

“This year with the uptick in outdoor activities, they tend to be used for activities other than those core activities that we have specified them for,” Vt. Game Warden Robert Currier said.

Each access area has information at the site with what you can and can’t do in a specific access area. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Lawmakers seek consensus on regulated marijuana measure

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A group of Vermont lawmakers met Wednesday to continue work on a bill that would create a legal cannabis market in the Green Mountain State.

News

Dartmouth limits student travel to handful of towns

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dartmouth College students barely will be able to venture off campus when they return this fall.

News

Vt. agriculture COVID funding reaching farmers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New CARES Act funding is being announced Wednesday for Vermont farmers to supplement the millions already made available to the region’s struggling dairy industry.

Latest News

AP

National Guard delivering masks to New Hampshire schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire National Guard is delivering 100,000 face masks to more than 150 schools that are preparing to reopen.

AP

School board member resigns over profanity during discussion about reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A school board member who uttered a profanity against teachers during a discussion about schools reopening has resigned.

News

Police investigating deadly shooting in Marshfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Marshfield.

AP

Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts.

News

Vermont State Police traffic stop data shows continued racial disparities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New traffic stop data from the Vermont State Police indicates there are still racial disparities among who they stop, ticket and arrest.

News

Vt. pharmacies get greenlight to give vaccines to kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Pharmacists in all 50 states will be able to give vaccines to kids this fall under a new federal directive.