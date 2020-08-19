Advertisement

Bear family forces their way into Vermont Airbnb

File photo
File photo(KJCT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish & Wildlife is asking property managers to warn renters about bears. It comes after a mama bear and two cubs forced a woman to hide in a Wilmington Airbnb.

Wilmington Police were called on Sunday to the rental home for bear intruders. The bear family got in through an open slide door. There were two bags of garbage in the kitchen and an open bag of garbage in the nearby woods. They left the home on their own.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say a bear also recently entered four homes in Warren. Three of them were unoccupied, but the fourth was occupied by an 80-year old woman.

Experts say make sure your trash is not accessible.

