Wildlife Watch: Bear season important for wildlife management

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a few weeks, Vermonters will head into the woods as bear season begins.

In this Wildlife Watch, our Ike Bendavid spoke with Forrest Hammond, the black bear project leader for Vermont Fish and Wildlife, and Adam Miller, the wildlife management program manager for Vermont Fish and Wildlife, about why they say bear season is so important for wildlife management. Watch the video for the full story.

