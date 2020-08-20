Advertisement

After a chilly morning, we’ll have a beautiful day today.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you have outdoor plans this morning, you may want to have the jacket handy. A couple of spots dipped into the upper 30s! High pressure will give us a great day, however. Skies will become partly sunny in northern areas during the afternoon, and southern areas will remain mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front in Canada will stall out on Friday, which will bring scattered showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms in northern sections. Southern parts will remain dry.

Summer makes a comeback over the weekend, but it will be on the active side. The stationary front will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs temperatures will reach the low 80s, and it will be more humid, but not excessively so. The front will eventually push through as a cold front Sunday night.

Monday is now looking dry, with highs back into the 70s. A cold front will come through Tuesday night, with showers and thunderstorms. This will be followed by another relatively cool day on Wednesday.

