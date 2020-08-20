Castleton University donors hacked

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton University is warning its donors about a data breach.

The school partners with a fundraising company called Blackbaud, and Blackbaud got hacked.

The school says financial information was not compromised.

The hackers did get names, addresses and donor relationships to the school.

Castleton is urging all donors to keep a close watch on their personal information to make sure it’s not misused.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.