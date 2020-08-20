Advertisement

College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

The College Board announced Wednesday that test cancellations affect about 179,000 students.
The College Board announced Wednesday that test cancellations affect about 179,000 students.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.

The College Board announced Wednesday that it affects about 179,000 students.

The board cited the closure of some test centers and the need to reduce capacity because of social distancing.

Officials plan to work with test centers that need to close or reduce their available seats because of new safety measures, and they’re working to ensure students have the opportunity to take the SAT.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The masks are available to buy in medical or non-medical grade models.

National

Russia’s Navalny in coma, allegedly poisoned by toxic tea

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was in a coma and on a ventilator Thursday in an intensive care unit in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.

National

Waterspout spotted on South Fla. coast (no sound)

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
A waterspout was spotted in South Florida on Wednesday.

News

Stowe business finds a new way to ride out the pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
It’s a story that’s all too familiar nowadays - business owners forced to close down shop, or figure out other ways to provide services to people.

Latest News

National

Portland protesters clash with agents outside ICE building

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration targeting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that started Wednesday night and lasted until it was broken up early Thursday, officials said.

National Politics

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said.

National

FDA chief discusses the latest in vaccines and therapeutics

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Underhill man faces assault, hate crime charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Underhill man faces burglary and assault charges.

News

VSP need help identifying speeder in Upper Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help identifying the driver of a car spotted speeding in the Bradford area.