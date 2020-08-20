Advertisement

Commission wants NH police to gather more data on arrests

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A commission looking at police accountability in New Hampshire is recommending police collect more demographic data and submit crime reports to the state and that race be included on driver’s licenses.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday released the second set of recommendations from the Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency.

The governor established the special commission in June in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and gave its members 45 days to study police training, the investigation of police misconduct and the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Utility worker airlifted following Enosburgh accident

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A utility worker needed to be airlifted following an accident in Enosburgh.

News

Former Clinton adviser warns against complacency

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Robby Mook, the Norwich, Vermont, native who ran Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, was watching the Democratic convention Wednesday night and says he hopes voters heard President Obama’s message.

News

Marshfield man pleads not guilty to murder of father

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A Marshfield man faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of his father Tuesday night.

News

Castleton University donors hacked

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Castleton University is warning its donors about a data breach.

News

Vermont youth behavior program get national recognition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dom Amato
A Vermont program that addresses risky behavior among youth in communities and then seeks to fix issues, is gaining national recognition for its effectiveness.

Latest News

You Can Quote Me

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Perron
Here's what's coming up on "You Can Quote Me" on August 23.

News

Sanders says he’s ready to help Biden get elected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christine Hinkel
They may not agree on everything, but Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's ready to help get his former rival Joe Biden elected president.

News

NH restaurants seek relief, state offers Election Day guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Struggling New Hampshire restaurant owners want the state to both reduce restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus and increase efforts to educate the public about them.

AP

DOJ: Vt. religious school student wrongly excluded from program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a brief that supports an effort by a Vermont student who attends a religious school to participate in a state program.

News

FIS drops Killington from World Cup schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Killington Resort will not be hosting the FIS Women’s World Cup ski races in November this year due to the coronavirus.