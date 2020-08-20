Commission wants NH police to gather more data on arrests

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A commission looking at police accountability in New Hampshire is recommending police collect more demographic data and submit crime reports to the state and that race be included on driver’s licenses.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday released the second set of recommendations from the Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency.

The governor established the special commission in June in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and gave its members 45 days to study police training, the investigation of police misconduct and the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

