Advertisement

Drought areas expand in northern New England

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Most of northern New England is in the midst of a drought after three months of low rainfall.

The State Drought Monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska lists most of Maine and New Hampshire as facing “severe drought” and “moderate drought” conditions. Much of northern Vermont is listed as “abnormally dry,” while much of the state’s southern areas are listed as facing “moderate drought.”

Scattered parts of New Hampshire and Maine are also listed as “abnormally dry,” which is closer to normal conditions. The amounts of New Hampshire and Maine that are facing the “severe drought” condition is expanding.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

FIS drops Killington from World Cup schedule

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Killington Resort will not be hosting the FIS Women’s World Cup ski races in November this year due to the coronavirus.

AP

NH towns, cities can require masks for voters, workers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State officials say New Hampshire towns and cities can require that both voters and poll workers wear face coverings on Election Day to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Stowe business finds a new way to ride out the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
It’s a story that’s all too familiar nowadays - business owners forced to close down shop, or figure out other ways to provide services to people.

Latest News

News

Underhill man faces assault, hate crime charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Underhill man faces burglary and assault charges.

News

Police ask for help identifying speeder in Upper Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help identifying the driver of a car spotted speeding in the Bradford area.

News

North Country senior care facility sees surge in COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Northern New York senior care facility is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Costa Rica allowing tourists from select states including Vt., NY, NH

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN
Costa Rica is letting American tourists back in, but only from certain states. And our region makes the cut.

News

Decision on Essex merger ballot question to be finalized Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The question of whether the Essex merger will appear on the November ballot will finally be answered Thursday night.

News

West Burke home destroyed in fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A house fire in West Burke had crews working through the night and into Thursday morning.