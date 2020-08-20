Advertisement

Families frustrated by COVID-19 outbreak at North Country nursing home

Families with loved ones who live in the Essex Center in Northern New York are frustrated with the facility's handling of a COVID-19 outbreak there.
Families with loved ones who live in the Essex Center in Northern New York are frustrated with the facility's handling of a COVID-19 outbreak there.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A COVID outbreak at a North Country nursing home. How did the virus get past all the precautions? Our Kelly O’Brien has an update and reaction from residents’ family members.

The Essex Center in Elizabethtown saw it’s first COVID-related death this week, the first in the county. And two additional deaths associated with the virus were announced Thursday evening. One was at the hospital, another patient had been discharged from the Essex Center to their home in Clinton County. And 24 residents tested positive for the virus.

I went to the facility Thursday looking for an update on how this happened. I was unable to get that question answered but the health department said it's something they are working to figure out.

I was able to speak to family members with loved ones inside. They are furious over how this situation was handled.

"Right there, I said, oh, God. I'm going to lose the best thing in my life, you know, which is my mother and I don't want to see that," Gary Giveans said.

Giveans was visiting his 90-year-old mother Thursday at her window at Essex Center. She was having a telehealth appointment with her doctor. There, she and her son found out that she tested positive for COVID-19.

That was the first that Giveans heard about the coronavirus being inside the facility. He visits her daily.

"They say they are working with families on this, notifying families and talking to them," Giveans said. "They never told me. Why didn't they tell me when I was here that she had it?"

Neither representatives from the Essex Center nor the Essex County Health Department were available for an on-camera interview but in a statement from the facility, they said they have added a COVID-19-only section inside to help stop the spread and will continue a “no questions asked” screening and testing at the front door for staff members.

The Health Department said, as of Wednesday, there were no positive tests coming from staff members and that staffers are tested weekly.

There have been no visitors allowed for in-person visits, only visits by window.

"It's not family bringing it in because nobody is allowed in there. It has to be a worker or something," Giveans said. "They said they tested their workers and they were all negative. Now, come on. Then, how is it getting in there?"

Giveans isn't the only one frustrated with the handling of this situation. Another family wanted their story told but wanted to remain anonymous. They said their loved one was discharged on Monday. They still have not been notified of COVID in the facility.

Two days after his discharge, he was at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and intubated. He died there 24 hours later.

As for Giveans, he says what’s next for him is trying to find out more about how this happened from the director of Essex Center and he’s telling his mom to try to do what’s best for her health: stay positive and be strong.

"I pray to God that nothing happens to her," he said. "That I can take her home where she belongs, alright?"

I reached out to the local hospitals to see if they are prepared to handle a surge in hospitalizations from the outbreak. They say they are all working together and are ready to care for the residents, should they need it.

Related Story:

North Country senior care facility sees surge in COVID cases

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Central Vermont couple celebrate socially-distanced 70th anniversary

Updated: moments ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
A Central Vermont couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday, reuniting for the socially-distanced milestone after months of separation.

News

Central Vermont couple celebrate socially-distanced 70th anniversary

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A Central Vermont couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday, reuniting for the socially-distanced milestone after months of separation.

News

Will Vt. Legislature return to Statehouse next year?

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Vermont lawmakers will return to a virtual statehouse for a special budget session next week, but there are still questions about whether they will return to the actual Statehouse for the next session in January.

News

Marshfield man pleads not guilty to murder of father

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Marshfield man faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of his father Tuesday night.

News

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing students for COVID-19. They will all receive home testing kits before they arrive. Then, they will be tested an additional three times during their first week on campus.

Latest News

News

Burlington bars ordered to start closing earlier

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bars in Burlington will be closing early Thursday night. That’s because of new restrictions the City Council passed aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

AP

NY’s plastic bag ban survives lawsuit, but not unscathed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s never-enforced ban on single-use plastic bags has survived a lawsuit lodged by a plastic bag manufacturer and convenience store owners, but a state judge ruled Thursday that state regulators went too far by allowing stores to hand out thicker plastic bags one day.

Back To School

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
UVM has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.

News

Burlington bars ordered to start closing earlier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Last call will now come earlier at Burlington bars. That's because of new restrictions the City Council passed aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports on the new rules and how they will affect bars and their employees.

Back To School

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing thousands of students who will be arriving on campus soon. Our Adam Sullivan has more from Hanover.