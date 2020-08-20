FIS drops Killington from World Cup schedule

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort will not be hosting the FIS Women’s World Cup ski races in November this year due to the coronavirus.

The International Ski Federation says the World Cup tour will be strictly in Europe through early December. In a statement, the chair of the local organizing committee said: “As much as we regret not being able to host the HomeLight Killington Cup this year, we have to be smart, keep everyone safe and focus efforts on keeping Killington operating in these challenging times.”

Since the tour was brought back to the East Coast in 2016, it has drawn an increasing number of spectators to cheer on racers from around the world. Officials have said it brings in millions of dollars in economic-impact to Vermont. The races are also broadcast worldwide to more than 60 nations, along with national broadcast coverage across the U.S.

The tour traditionally moves to North America in November and December with events in Killington, Lake Louise, and Beaver Creek. Val d’Isère and Courchevel in France and St. Moritz in Switzerland have tentatively been lined up to host replacement events.

