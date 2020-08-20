Former Clinton adviser warns against complacency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Robby Mook, the Norwich, Vermont, native who ran Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, was watching the Democratic convention Wednesday night and says he hopes voters heard President Obama’s message.

"We really heard the president, President Obama in particular, talking to young people, and so I think that was a very important piece of work here. I get particularly worried -- like 2016 -- we hear all the time Biden's doing well, Biden's doing well in the polls. This can change I was doing wrong. And so I think it was very important to put people on notice -- we all gotta do our part," Mook said.

Mook started his career in Montpelier working on local elections.

