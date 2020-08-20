Marshfield man pleads not guilty to murder of father

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Marshfield man faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of his father Tuesday night.

Thrity-one-year-old Samir Fink walked into Washington County Superior Court Thursday wearing a mask and chains on his arms and legs. He pleaded not guilty to the murder of his father, William Fink, 71.

Samir Fink (WCAX)

Police say they received a call just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday from the victim’s wife, Ann Borys. Court paperwork says that Samir and William got into a fight the night before.

“The motive and what happened leading up to this incident remains under investigation,” said Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault.

Borys, who sleeps in another part of the house, told police she heard a gunshot earlier in the evening, but didn’t think anything of it since it’s normal to hear gunshots in the the neighborhood.

“Earlier in the day Mrs. Borys had observed Mr. Fink with what she believed or suspected was a hand gun. When she woke up the next morning, on August 19th, she found her husband William Fink deceased in his bed,” said Judge Mary Morrissey, reading from the police affidavit.

Bullet casings were discovered near the body that matched bullets for a gun that was in Samir’s room. “A hand gun was subsequently in a lock box in a bin in Mr. Finks room,” Judge Morrissey said.

Fink home in Marshfield (WCAX)

Borys told police that Samir had suffered a stroke six years ago and that his behavior changed after that, becoming more irascible. According to the state, he did not have any prior convictions that would have prevented him from owning a gun.

"There are some indications on the face of the affidavit of some serious mental health issues. He was described as being dissociated, delusional," public defender Avi Springer told the court.

The affidavit says William Fink worked as a local psychologist and that their was some animosity in the family that he spent more time with his patients than with his son.

“He treated many people in the community and had a special emphasis on helping people who found themselves under Department of Corrections supervision,” Thibault said.

Fink will undergo a mental health evaluation and is being held without bail.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.