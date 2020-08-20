Advertisement

Marshfield man pleads not guilty to murder of father

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Marshfield man faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of his father Tuesday night.

Thrity-one-year-old Samir Fink walked into Washington County Superior Court Thursday wearing a mask and chains on his arms and legs. He pleaded not guilty to the murder of his father, William Fink, 71.

Samir Fink
Samir Fink(WCAX)

Police say they received a call just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday from the victim’s wife, Ann Borys. Court paperwork says that Samir and William got into a fight the night before.

Marshfield man accused of fatally shooting father

“The motive and what happened leading up to this incident remains under investigation,” said Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault.

Borys, who sleeps in another part of the house, told police she heard a gunshot earlier in the evening, but didn’t think anything of it since it’s normal to hear gunshots in the the neighborhood.

“Earlier in the day Mrs. Borys had observed Mr. Fink with what she believed or suspected was a hand gun. When she woke up the next morning, on August 19th, she found her husband William Fink deceased in his bed,” said Judge Mary Morrissey, reading from the police affidavit.

Bullet casings were discovered near the body that matched bullets for a gun that was in Samir’s room. “A hand gun was subsequently in a lock box in a bin in Mr. Finks room,” Judge Morrissey said.

Fink home in Marshfield
Fink home in Marshfield(WCAX)

Borys told police that Samir had suffered a stroke six years ago and that his behavior changed after that, becoming more irascible. According to the state, he did not have any prior convictions that would have prevented him from owning a gun.

"There are some indications on the face of the affidavit of some serious mental health issues. He was described as being dissociated, delusional," public defender Avi Springer told the court.

The affidavit says William Fink worked as a local psychologist and that their was some animosity in the family that he spent more time with his patients than with his son.

“He treated many people in the community and had a special emphasis on helping people who found themselves under Department of Corrections supervision,” Thibault said.

Fink will undergo a mental health evaluation and is being held without bail.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Utility worker airlifted following Enosburgh accident

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A utility worker needed to be airlifted following an accident in Enosburgh.

News

Former Clinton adviser warns against complacency

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Robby Mook, the Norwich, Vermont, native who ran Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, was watching the Democratic convention Wednesday night and says he hopes voters heard President Obama’s message.

News

Castleton University donors hacked

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Castleton University is warning its donors about a data breach.

News

Vermont youth behavior program get national recognition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dom Amato
A Vermont program that addresses risky behavior among youth in communities and then seeks to fix issues, is gaining national recognition for its effectiveness.

Latest News

AP

Commission wants NH police to gather more data on arrests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A commission looking at police accountability in New Hampshire is recommending police collect more demographic data and submit crime reports to the state and that race be included on driver's licenses.

You Can Quote Me

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Perron
Here's what's coming up on "You Can Quote Me" on August 23.

News

Sanders says he’s ready to help Biden get elected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christine Hinkel
They may not agree on everything, but Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's ready to help get his former rival Joe Biden elected president.

News

NH restaurants seek relief, state offers Election Day guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Struggling New Hampshire restaurant owners want the state to both reduce restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus and increase efforts to educate the public about them.

AP

DOJ: Vt. religious school student wrongly excluded from program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a brief that supports an effort by a Vermont student who attends a religious school to participate in a state program.

News

FIS drops Killington from World Cup schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Killington Resort will not be hosting the FIS Women’s World Cup ski races in November this year due to the coronavirus.