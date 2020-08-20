NH restaurants seek relief, state offers Election Day guidance

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Struggling New Hampshire restaurant owners want the state to both reduce restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus and increase efforts to educate the public about them.

Officials with two restaurant groups were among those speaking up at Thursday’s public input session hosted by the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force. They said workers are dealing with abusive customers who don’t understand mask requirements, and they’re worried that cold weather will soon end outdoor dining.

Meanwhile, the attorney general’s office and secretary of state say towns and cities can require voters and poll workers to wear masks on Election Day.

