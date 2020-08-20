Advertisement

North Country Senior Care Facility sees surge in COVID cases

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country New York Senior Care Facility sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Essex County Health Department says 26 residents of the Essex Center are infected with Coronavirus.

One resident died on Tuesday after complications with the virus. Two residents are now in the hospital.

Health officials say at this point, they are not sure how the virus got into the facility.

"I know that everybody wants that answer, and there's finger-pointing going on that, you know it was staff, it was this, I can tell you that The Essex Center are following protocol, has tested their staff every single week, at this time there is no staff member that is positive," Essex County Health Department Linda Beers said.

The Health Department says the staff at the Essex will be tested for the virus again this week following the positive cases.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Will Essex merger make it into November ballot?

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Will Essex merger make it into November ballot?

News

VSP need help identifying driver for excessive speed

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help identifying a car for excessive speeding in the Bradford area.

News

Underhill faces charges stemming from hate crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Underhill man is spending the night in jail following a burglary and assault.

News

Will Essex merger make it into November ballot?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Essex merger make it into November ballot?

Latest News

News

Will COVID testing plans at Vermont colleges work?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Darren Perron
Vermont colleges plans to test students and take other precautions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But will the plans work? Derek Brouwer and Andrea Suozzo from our media partners at Seven Days told our Darren Perron what they learned.

News

Perennial Progressive candidate bucks party, pushes for recount

Updated: 4 hours ago
Progressive Party officials confirmed this week that Lt. Governor David Zuckerman -- who was running as a Democrat -- also got enough write-in votes to win the Progressive nomination for governor, pushing him past Cris Ericson, a perennial candidate they vehemently reject.

News

How the Rutland community is helping families care for kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
As kids go back to school remotely or through a hybrid model, parents are wondering where they will find child care. We heard the state announce its solutions Tuesday-- 73 new hubs and expanded home care. But some communities and businesses are already stepping up to help parents. Our Olivia Lyons shows you how the Rutland community is pulling together to help out.

News

Vt. agriculture COVID funding reaching farmers

Updated: 4 hours ago
New CARES Act funding is being announced Wednesday for Vermont farmers to supplement the millions already made available to the region’s struggling dairy industry. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25 Vermont dairy farms have gone out of business. But now, months later, relief is beginning to roll out to farmers.

News

Will cracking down on college students push businesses to the brink?

Updated: 4 hours ago
Many Burlington bar and restaurant owners are concerned the city's efforts to crack down on college students will force them to close.

News

Marshfield man accused of fatally shooting father

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police have arrested a Marshfield man who they say shot and killed his father.