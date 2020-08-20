North Country Senior Care Facility sees surge in COVID cases

ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country New York Senior Care Facility sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Essex County Health Department says 26 residents of the Essex Center are infected with Coronavirus.

One resident died on Tuesday after complications with the virus. Two residents are now in the hospital.

Health officials say at this point, they are not sure how the virus got into the facility.

"I know that everybody wants that answer, and there's finger-pointing going on that, you know it was staff, it was this, I can tell you that The Essex Center are following protocol, has tested their staff every single week, at this time there is no staff member that is positive," Essex County Health Department Linda Beers said.

The Health Department says the staff at the Essex will be tested for the virus again this week following the positive cases.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.