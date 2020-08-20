Advertisement

NY lets voters get absentee ballots due to virus concerns

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of the coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday.

Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation for weeks. The governor allowed voters in the June primary to vote by absentee ballots due to fears of spreading the virus at polling sites.

Election officials warn of an even bigger flood of mail-in votes in November than the June primary, which delayed results for six weeks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

