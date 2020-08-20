Advertisement

NY’s plastic bag ban survives lawsuit, but not unscathed

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s never-enforced ban on single-use plastic bags has survived a lawsuit lodged by a plastic bag manufacturer and convenience store owners, but a state judge ruled Thursday that state regulators went too far by allowing stores to hand out thicker plastic bags one day.

A law in New York went into effect March 1 that bans many types of businesses from using the thin plastic bags that have been clogging up landfills, getting tangled in trees and accumulating in lakes and seas.

But the Department of Environmental Conservation agreed to delay enforcement of the law as the agency fought to get state courts to toss out the lawsuit.

State Supreme Court Justice Gerald Connolly ordered New York in a decision released Thursday to rules allowing thicker plastic bags.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Central Vermont couple celebrate socially-distanced 70th anniversary

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A Central Vermont couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday, reuniting for the socially-distanced milestone after months of separation.

News

Will Vt. Legislature return to Statehouse next year?

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Vermont lawmakers will return to a virtual statehouse for a special budget session next week, but there are still questions about whether they will return to the actual Statehouse for the next session in January.

News

Marshfield man pleads not guilty to murder of father

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Marshfield man faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of his father Tuesday night.

News

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing students for COVID-19. They will all receive home testing kits before they arrive. Then, they will be tested an additional three times during their first week on campus.

News

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The University of Vermont has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all UVM students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.

Latest News

News

Burlington bars ordered to start closing earlier

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bars in Burlington will be closing early Thursday night. That’s because of new restrictions the City Council passed aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Families frustrated by COVID-19 outbreak at North Country nursing home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A COVID outbreak at a North Country nursing home. How did the virus get past all the precautions? Our Kelly O'Brien has an update and reaction from residents' family members.

Back To School

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
UVM has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.

News

Burlington bars ordered to start closing earlier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Last call will now come earlier at Burlington bars. That's because of new restrictions the City Council passed aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports on the new rules and how they will affect bars and their employees.

Back To School

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing thousands of students who will be arriving on campus soon. Our Adam Sullivan has more from Hanover.