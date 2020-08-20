Redhawks happy to have the chance to play

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The go-ahead for a 2020 high school fall sports season means the CVU girls soccer team will get a chance to win a fourth straight Division One state title.

Seniors Catherine Gilwee and Josie Pecor were part of the Redhawks' girls basketball team that had it's unbeaten season cut short in March ahead of the Division One semifinals. They also saw friends have their entire spring seasons cancelled.

Gilwee and Pecor acknowledge that state mandates that players wear masks, even when they are playing in the games, are frustrating and will be challenging, but that they are happy just to have to opportunity to get back on the field this fall.

"I know the whole team is super excited just to have any sort of season.", says Gilwee. "A cancellation would've just been so unfortunate, especially for my senior year. Obviously there's guidelines that we have to abide by, but I'm just excited that we get to play some soccer."

“It definitely means everything.”, adds Pecor. “When I go back to school, the thing I look forward to the most is my soccer and basketball season, and especially with my basketball season getting cut short last year, it means a lot. It means a lot to have the opportunity to compete and be with my best friends.”

