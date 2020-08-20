Sanders says he’s ready to help Biden get elected

NEW YORK (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's ready to help get his former rival Joe Biden elected.

The Vermont senator appeared Wednesday night on “A Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Channel 3.

Sanders says his people and Biden's people came together on task forces to hammer out their differences and meet in the middle on several issues.

“So I’m not here to tell you that Joe Biden’s views are my views on health care. We disagree. We disagree on a number of other issues,” said Sanders, I-Vermont. “But what I will say is if the resolutions adopted in the task forces are, in fact, implemented, it would make Biden the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.