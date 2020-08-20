Underhill faces charges stemming from hate crime

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - An Underhill man is spending the night in jail following a burglary and assault.

Police say 52-year-old Mark Clark broke into another person's home and assaulted them on Tuesday.

An investigation led troopers to believe the crime was hate-motivated.

Clark is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

