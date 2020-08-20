Underhill faces charges stemming from hate crime
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - An Underhill man is spending the night in jail following a burglary and assault.
Police say 52-year-old Mark Clark broke into another person's home and assaulted them on Tuesday.
An investigation led troopers to believe the crime was hate-motivated.
Clark is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.