Utility worker airlifted following Enosburgh accident

ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A utility worker needed to be airlifted following an accident in Enosburgh.

It happened by the corner of Boston Post and Sand Hill Roads before noon Thursday.

Enosburgh's fire chief says a pole-digging truck rolled over with a worker still in the bucket. The worker was taken to the UVM Medical center. The extent of his injuries are not known.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

