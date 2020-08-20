Advertisement

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all UVM students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.

The Davis Center is the home of COVID-19 tests for nonsymptomatic students at UVM.

University staffers have set up a 10-step system. It begins with students blowing their noses outside before stepping inside.

Once inside, the university has it down to a science. Students will check in before entering a queue and then later moving on to swab their own nose and submit their own tests.

The whole system is designed to take a total of 4 minutes from start to finish, allowing them to conduct 15,000 tests per week.

Scheduling tests is easy. UVM is working with an app called CoVerified to help students schedule their tests, which is helpful as students are going to be tested often.

"Students are required to join the same routine testing protocol. Faculty and staff are not required to test. They have been given the option through signing up to be able to come to the center and they can come as frequently as they want, meaning at least once a week if they want or they can come just one time, we're not holding them to the same expectation that we have for students," said Kevin Hytten, the COVID-19 information and service center manager. "Nobody is sliding under the radar. We have a complete process where we're sharing data on a daily basis and our conduct office is reacting to that data and students who have missed that window when they're supposed to come they start the judicial process."

Some 360 students can be tested per hour.

The CoVerified app will also give students results, but UVM says students with positive tests will also get a phone call.

The tests sit until the end of the day before being driven down to Cambridge, Massachusetts, and immediately processed in the lab. So the results come back very quickly.

Students who are symptomatic will not be tested at the Davis Center location. There are two other spots on campus they can go to if they think they may have the virus.

Latest News

Back To School

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing thousands of students who will be arriving on campus soon. Our Adam Sullivan has more from Hanover.

Back To School

How the Rutland community is helping families care for kids

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
As kids go back to school remotely or through a hybrid model, parents are wondering where they will find child care. Some communities and businesses are stepping up to help parents. Our Olivia Lyons shows you how the Rutland community is pulling together to help out.

News

Dartmouth limits student travel to handful of towns

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dartmouth College students barely will be able to venture off campus when they return this fall.

News

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
It took just a week for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suspend in-person instruction for undergrads after a COVID-19 outbreak among students. Some fear that is a sign of things to comes for colleges in our region, including Dartmouth.

Latest News

News

Scott order aims to expand child care capacity

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont working parents with kids learning remotely may soon get more child care options. Gov. Phil Scott has announced millions in federal money to expand child care options through an executive order.

News

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Students are heading back to school soon, but summer is a great time to learn. That’s where the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) comes in.

Back To School

SUNY Plattsburgh students arrive on campus with new rules

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
SUNY Plattsburgh students started moving back to campus on Tuesday, and like at most other schools, this year's move-in day was a little different.

Back To School

UVM provides updates on back-to-school COVID-19 plans

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Dom Amato
Thousands of UVM students will start classes in just two weeks and we are now learning more about some of their COVID-19 test results, and about how the school and city plan to keep students in compliance with COVID rules. Our Dom Amato reports.

Back To School

Vermont colleges start to see COVID as students arrive on campus

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Students are moving onto Vermont college campuses-- and so is the coronavirus. Our Olivia Lyons takes a look at the latest numbers and what's being done to stop the spread.

Back To School

UVM students start arriving and quarantining on campus

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM students started moving in on campus Friday. That has some worried about a spike in COVID cases but UVM and state health officials believe the school's plans will keep the community safe. Our Christina Guessferd found out how families feel about the new safety protocols.