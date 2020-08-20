Vermont youth behavior program get national recognition
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont program that addresses risky behavior among youth in communities and then seeks to fix issues, is gaining national recognition for its effectiveness.
The Getting to Y program from UP for Learning received a ‘best practice’ designation from the Association of Maternal & Child Health Programs.
Our Dom Amato spoke with UP for Learning executive director Lindsey Halman about the recognition.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.