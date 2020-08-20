VSP need help identifying driver for excessive speed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police need your help identifying a car for excessive speeding in the Bradford area.

Troopers tried to stop this blue Subaru WRX near Waits River and Chase Hollow Road but it fled.

Police say the vehicle passed multiple cars while going more than 100 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone.

The last time it was seen was on Route 25 near the East Corinth Park and Ride.

Police ask you to give them a call at 802-222-4680 if you have any information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.