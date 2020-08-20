Advertisement

Vt, NY, and NH among select states Costa Rica allowing tourists

(Associated Press)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) - Costa Rica is letting American tourists back in, but only from certain states. And our region makes the cut.

The country’s tourism ministry eased travel restrictions to allow residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Connecticut.

Travelers must present valid identification proving their residency in one of those states.

Other requirements include a negative COVID-19 test result taken 48 hours before departure and travelers’ insurance.

