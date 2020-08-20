Vt, NY, and NH among select states Costa Rica allowing tourists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) - Costa Rica is letting American tourists back in, but only from certain states. And our region makes the cut.

The country’s tourism ministry eased travel restrictions to allow residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Connecticut.

Travelers must present valid identification proving their residency in one of those states.

Other requirements include a negative COVID-19 test result taken 48 hours before departure and travelers’ insurance.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.