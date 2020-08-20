Advertisement

West Burke home destroyed in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A house fire in West Burke had crews working until early into the morning Thursday.

Lyndonville fire crews tell WCAX they responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a house at the intersection of U.S. 5 and Vermont Route 5A.

They say when they got there, there were heavy flames with three-quarters of the home engulfed in fire. They worked to contain the fire and not have it spread to nearby homes.

Residents were home at the time but were able to get out safely. We’re told no one was injured.

Crews say the house is a complete loss.

The roadway is back open after being closed for most of the night.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Burke home destroyed in fire

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A house fire in West Burke had crews working until early into the morning Thursday.

News

North Country Senior Care Facility sees surge in COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A North Country New York Senior Care Facility sees a surge in COVID-19 case

News

North Country Senior Care Facility sees surge in COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
A North Country New York Senior Care Facility sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

News

Decision on Essex merger ballot question to be finalized Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The question of whether the Essex merger will appear on the November ballot will finally be answered Thursday night.

Latest News

News

VSP need help identifying driver for excessive speed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help identifying a car for excessive speeding in the Bradford area.

News

Underhill faces charges stemming from hate crime

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Underhill man is spending the night in jail following a burglary and assault.

News

Will Essex merger make it into November ballot?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Will Essex merger make it into November ballot?

News

Will COVID testing plans at Vermont colleges work?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Darren Perron
Vermont colleges plans to test students and take other precautions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But will the plans work? Derek Brouwer and Andrea Suozzo from our media partners at Seven Days told our Darren Perron what they learned.

News

Perennial Progressive candidate bucks party, pushes for recount

Updated: 9 hours ago
Progressive Party officials confirmed this week that Lt. Governor David Zuckerman -- who was running as a Democrat -- also got enough write-in votes to win the Progressive nomination for governor, pushing him past Cris Ericson, a perennial candidate they vehemently reject.

News

How the Rutland community is helping families care for kids

Updated: 9 hours ago
As kids go back to school remotely or through a hybrid model, parents are wondering where they will find child care. We heard the state announce its solutions Tuesday-- 73 new hubs and expanded home care. But some communities and businesses are already stepping up to help parents. Our Olivia Lyons shows you how the Rutland community is pulling together to help out.