West Burke home destroyed in fire

WEST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A house fire in West Burke had crews working until early into the morning Thursday.

Lyndonville fire crews tell WCAX they responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a house at the intersection of U.S. 5 and Vermont Route 5A.

They say when they got there, there were heavy flames with three-quarters of the home engulfed in fire. They worked to contain the fire and not have it spread to nearby homes.

Residents were home at the time but were able to get out safely. We’re told no one was injured.

Crews say the house is a complete loss.

The roadway is back open after being closed for most of the night.

