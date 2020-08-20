Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch "You Can Quote Me" Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What's coming up on "You Can Quote Me"

August 23, 2020

This Sunday on "You Can Quote Me" retail marijuana will back on the table in Montpelier Monday. Sticking points for lawmakers remain a primary seat belt law in the bill, whether towns can opt out of sales and regulation.

Sunday morning, investigative journalist Heather Cabot, who's researched the marijuana movement for years, joins us for the full half-hour as the state gets closer to legal weed.

Host: Darren Perron

