Advertisement

Will COVID testing plans at Vermont colleges work?

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Colleges in Vermont are welcoming back students. We've reported on the rigorous testing and quarantining schools are doing for new arrivals. But what happens after that? Does more testing continue?

Some colleges are doing the minimum required by the state; others will test more often.

And with four private schools closed in the last two years and state colleges struggling financially, what about paying for these tests and protocols?

Our media partners at Seven Days are exploring those questions. Writer Derek Brower and Data Editor Andrea Suozzo told our Darren Perron about what they found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the story in Seven Days.

Related Stories:

UVM provides updates on back-to-school COVID-19 plans

SUNY Plattsburgh students arrive on campus with new rules

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Vermont colleges start to see COVID as students arrive on campus

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Perennial Progressive candidate bucks party, pushes for recount

Updated: 1 hours ago
Progressive Party officials confirmed this week that Lt. Governor David Zuckerman -- who was running as a Democrat -- also got enough write-in votes to win the Progressive nomination for governor, pushing him past Cris Ericson, a perennial candidate they vehemently reject.

News

How the Rutland community is helping families care for kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
As kids go back to school remotely or through a hybrid model, parents are wondering where they will find child care. We heard the state announce its solutions Tuesday-- 73 new hubs and expanded home care. But some communities and businesses are already stepping up to help parents. Our Olivia Lyons shows you how the Rutland community is pulling together to help out.

News

Vt. agriculture COVID funding reaching farmers

Updated: 1 hours ago
New CARES Act funding is being announced Wednesday for Vermont farmers to supplement the millions already made available to the region’s struggling dairy industry. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25 Vermont dairy farms have gone out of business. But now, months later, relief is beginning to roll out to farmers.

News

Will cracking down on college students push businesses to the brink?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many Burlington bar and restaurant owners are concerned the city's efforts to crack down on college students will force them to close.

Latest News

News

Marshfield man accused of fatally shooting father

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police have arrested a Marshfield man who they say shot and killed his father.

News

Burlington Police worry more to come after 3 recent shootings

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say three shootings in five days in Burlington are all connected and they worry there is more to come. They’re asking the public for help because they say those who know more about the escalating feud behind the violence aren’t talking. Our Ike Bendavid reports.

News

Will COVID testing plans at Vermont colleges work?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Colleges in Vermont are welcoming back students. We've reported on the rigorous testing and quarantining schools are doing for new arrivals. But what happens after that? Does more testing continue?

News

How businesses hope to get you to Love Burlington

Updated: 1 hours ago
Want to support a small business? You can now get information on all of Burlington's small businesses in one place.

News

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students are heading back to school soon, but summer is a great time to learn. That’s where the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee comes in.

News

Plattsburgh mural showcases community diversity

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new mural in-the-making in downtown Plattsburgh aims to spread a message of diversity in the community.