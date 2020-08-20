Will COVID testing plans at Vermont colleges work?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Colleges in Vermont are welcoming back students. We've reported on the rigorous testing and quarantining schools are doing for new arrivals. But what happens after that? Does more testing continue?

Some colleges are doing the minimum required by the state; others will test more often.

And with four private schools closed in the last two years and state colleges struggling financially, what about paying for these tests and protocols?

Our media partners at Seven Days are exploring those questions. Writer Derek Brower and Data Editor Andrea Suozzo told our Darren Perron about what they found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the story in Seven Days.

