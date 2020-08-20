BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a beautiful day today, but things are going to change!

A cold front that is dropping down out of Canada will drift south and stall out on Friday, which will bring scattered showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms to mainly northern parts of our region.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend, but showers and possible thunderstorms will never be too far away. That front will generally drift around and stall and those of us who are on the southern side of this front will find temperatures in the low to mid 80s and it will be a bit more humid. Those to the north will find their temperatures in the 70s. The front will eventually push through as a cold front Sunday night with skies clearing out Sunday night.

Monday is now looking pleasant and dry, with highs back into the 70s. The another cold front will come through Tuesday night, with showers and thunderstorms.

