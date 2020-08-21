5-year-old drowns at LIttle River State Park
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A camping trip turns tragic when a little boy is found dead in the water at a Vermont State Park.
It happened around 4 PM on Thursday at Little River State Park in Waterbury.
Troopers say five-year-old Henry Beaird was camping with his family when he went missing and was found a short time later unresponsive in the Waterbury Reservoir.
First responders tried to save him, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
