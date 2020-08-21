Advertisement

5-year-old drowns at LIttle River State Park

A camping trip turns tragic when a little boy is found dead in the water at a Vermont State Park.
A camping trip turns tragic when a little boy is found dead in the water at a Vermont State Park.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A camping trip turns tragic when a little boy is found dead in the water at a Vermont State Park.

It happened around 4 PM on Thursday at Little River State Park in Waterbury.

Troopers say five-year-old Henry Beaird was camping with his family when he went missing and was found a short time later unresponsive in the Waterbury Reservoir.

First responders tried to save him, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Junction to vote on merger in November, Essex opts to wait

A vote on the Essex Merger will appear on at least one ballot this November.

Sexual activity of Vt. corrections staff hurting department image

Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner James Baker spoke with the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee about shifting the culture within the department.

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Central Vermont couple celebrate socially-distanced 70th anniversary

A Central Vermont couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday, reuniting for the socially-distanced milestone after months of separation.

Will Vt. Legislature return to Statehouse next year?

Vermont lawmakers will return to a virtual statehouse for a special budget session next week, but there are still questions about whether they will return to the actual Statehouse for the next session in January.

Marshfield man pleads not guilty to murder of father

A Marshfield man faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of his father Tuesday night.

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing students for COVID-19. They will all receive home testing kits before they arrive. Then, they will be tested an additional three times during their first week on campus.

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

The University of Vermont has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all UVM students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.