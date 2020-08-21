Agents: Shelburne man drove stolen U-Haul across the border
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be in court Friday after police say he took a stolen van across the border.
Border agents at the Highgate Port of Entry called Vermont State Police on Thursday and let them know a U-Haul van stolen out of New York had just passed through.
52-year-old Anthony Coss is accused of driving the stolen U-Haul and possessing items from a burglary out of New York.
Police say another car was also stolen and was found where the U-Haul was taken and that Coss had the key.
Coss is being held on $25,000 bail and charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
