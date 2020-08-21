Advertisement

Bikers, community to see changes at Laconia Motorcycle Week

Bikers and the community will see changes at this year's Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Bikers and the community will see changes at this year's Laconia Motorcycle Week.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - The 97th annual Laconia Motorcycle Week begins Saturday. It's an event that, in a normal year, draws a quarter of a million people to New Hampshire. Our Adam Sullivan reports on what people can expect this year.

The hum of engines is in the air at Weirs Beach, the headquarters for Laconia Motorcycle Week. Signs counting down to the 100th bike week event are already hanging.

“On a typical year, we would get anywhere from 230,000 to 320,000, depending on the year,” said Charlie St. Clair of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association.

And while this year-- with COVID-19-- is obviously not a typical year, organizers say they are trying to focus on what the rally is all about.

"Our goal has always been to provide a wonderful riding experience for the visitors, the riders, and we are doing that," St. Clair said.

Robert Lations is up from Westport, Massachusetts. He talks about his old-school Harley Davidson with pride.

"All those beautiful back roads, the roads up around the lake, the roads up through the White Mountains-- beautiful scenery," Lations said.

Some things, however, will be different. The event will have fewer vendors to cut down on foot traffic. Some events that draw big crowds, like hill climbs, have been canceled.

The biggest change will be on Lakeside Avenue. Most years, it is closed to cars, which packs in the motorcycles and riders. This year, the road will remain open, which ironically aims to lower traffic.

"I don't like it at all," said John Berlied of Laconia.

Berlied has been coming to this event since 1968. He now lives in town. He says he's not worried at all about the possible spread of the virus.

John Berlied: I hope to see more bikes coming up before the week is over next week.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You welcome the crowds?

John Berlied: Oh yes, oh yes.

I spoke with another resident, who did not want to be interviewed, who says he is concerned and will be spending a lot of time out on his boat during the next week.

"We will socially distance, wash their hands, which they should do all their life, and wear a mask if they can't socially distance," St. Clair said.

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, has issued a statewide mask mandate for gatherings over 100 people.

Weirs Beach is a popular tourist destination throughout the summer.

"I just know that we have been very busy here this summer, the lake has been very busy. I've heard it's been busy statewide," St. Clair said.

Organizers say they are hopeful things will be back to normal by the 100th anniversary. This year’s event runs until Sunday, August 30.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. State Police Twitter offers eyewitness view of drivers behaving badly

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont authorities say 40 people have died so far this year on the state’s roadways, more than double this time last year. To help prevent more tragedy the “Green and Gold” have turned to social media to show what troopers are witnessing.

News

Barre couple charged in connection with fatal drug overdose

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After two months of investigating, a Barre woman is being charged in connection with a drug overdose.

News

New mural gives visitors a glimpse of Vermont

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
A local organization sums up Vermont in 1,000 square feet. Our Christina Guessferd gives you a first glimpse at the University Mall's new addition.

Back To School

Child care hub planning moving forward quickly

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
We are learning more details about the child care hubs Vermont is creating. State officials say plans are moving forward quickly. Our Olivia Lyons reports.

News

Vermont State Parks director retiring

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
The retiring director of the Vermont State Parks speaks with our Celine McArthur about how important the parks have been during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Vermont State Parks director retiring

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Following 40 years of state government service, including the last 14 is Vermont State Parks director, Craig Whipple is set to retire at the end of the month.

News

Rutland mayor to take action on police, fire chief decisions

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Rutland's mayor says he expects to act soon on hiring decisions of two major department heads -- the fire and police chief.

News

Hinesburg murder suspect close to plea deal

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man accused of killing his stepfather at a Hinesburg trailhead last summer may be working towards a plea deal.

News

Vermont to roll out flu shot campaign

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
With the concerns about COVID-19 compounding the regular flu season, state health officials say it’s more important than ever that people try to protect themselves from getting sick.

News

Scott pitches additional $133M aid to businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Governor Phil Friday made a pitch to use $133 million in federal CARES Act funding to help struggling businesses.

News

Company behind ‘false-positive’ antigen tests stands by results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The company behind antigen tests used in southern Vermont says they think their tests were accurate and the health department’s tests might not have been.