Bikers, community to see changes at Laconia Motorcycle Week

LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - The 97th annual Laconia Motorcycle Week begins Saturday. It's an event that, in a normal year, draws a quarter of a million people to New Hampshire. Our Adam Sullivan reports on what people can expect this year.

The hum of engines is in the air at Weirs Beach, the headquarters for Laconia Motorcycle Week. Signs counting down to the 100th bike week event are already hanging.

“On a typical year, we would get anywhere from 230,000 to 320,000, depending on the year,” said Charlie St. Clair of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association.

And while this year-- with COVID-19-- is obviously not a typical year, organizers say they are trying to focus on what the rally is all about.

"Our goal has always been to provide a wonderful riding experience for the visitors, the riders, and we are doing that," St. Clair said.

Robert Lations is up from Westport, Massachusetts. He talks about his old-school Harley Davidson with pride.

"All those beautiful back roads, the roads up around the lake, the roads up through the White Mountains-- beautiful scenery," Lations said.

Some things, however, will be different. The event will have fewer vendors to cut down on foot traffic. Some events that draw big crowds, like hill climbs, have been canceled.

The biggest change will be on Lakeside Avenue. Most years, it is closed to cars, which packs in the motorcycles and riders. This year, the road will remain open, which ironically aims to lower traffic.

"I don't like it at all," said John Berlied of Laconia.

Berlied has been coming to this event since 1968. He now lives in town. He says he's not worried at all about the possible spread of the virus.

John Berlied: I hope to see more bikes coming up before the week is over next week.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You welcome the crowds?

John Berlied: Oh yes, oh yes.

I spoke with another resident, who did not want to be interviewed, who says he is concerned and will be spending a lot of time out on his boat during the next week.

"We will socially distance, wash their hands, which they should do all their life, and wear a mask if they can't socially distance," St. Clair said.

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, has issued a statewide mask mandate for gatherings over 100 people.

Weirs Beach is a popular tourist destination throughout the summer.

"I just know that we have been very busy here this summer, the lake has been very busy. I've heard it's been busy statewide," St. Clair said.

Organizers say they are hopeful things will be back to normal by the 100th anniversary. This year’s event runs until Sunday, August 30.

