Caledonia County Sheriff’s deputy charged in sex for favors scandal

(AP)
By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department deputy is under state police investigation for extortion, threats, prostitution, and obstruction of justice.

The investigation into Sheriff Deputy Stephen Bunnell began back in April after Facebook messages were found suggesting an accused female drug dealer was asking for favors from Bunnell and providing suspected nude photos in return.

Court documents reveal that Bunnell met with St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page to discuss the matter after the messages were found during a St. Johnsbury Police investigation. Chief Page told state police that Bunnell confessed to giving the woman money in exchange for nude photos. Bunnell also told Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney about the incident and was placed on leave in April.

In speaking with Vermont State Police investigators, Bunnell admitted to giving another woman money in exchange for pictures.

A third woman is also involved who told police Bunnell promised to make her tickets disappear and help get her license back in exchange for sex. That victim claims she was paid for sex too.

The Vermont State Police continue to investigate the allegations.

Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

