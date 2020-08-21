Advertisement

Central Vermont couple celebrate socially-distanced 70th anniversary

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Central Vermont couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday, reuniting for the socially-distanced milestone after months of separation.

It was an exchanging of “I love yous” in-person for the first time in three months. Stan and Helen Amadon say only one thing could make this moment more meaningful. “It’s hard because you can’t get any hugs. That’s what you need,” said Helen, who lives at The Gary Residence, a senior-living home in Montpelier.

The high school sweethearts rarely spent a night without each other in more than seven decades. "I do this to myself at night when I go to bed -- give him a hug that way," Helen said.

Now, the 91-year-olds must make a contactless connection in order to be together on their 70th wedding anniversary. “When he’s that close and you can’t touch him, it just doesn’t seem right,” Helen said.

Stan moved into the nearby Woodridge rehab and nursing home last November, but they still shared a lunch almost every day. But the couple haven’t seen each other in person since March, when the facility locked down.

Their son, Clark Amadon, coordinated this very important visit with the help of both facilities. He hoped his folks would get the greenlight to embrace, but Woodridge staff have to uphold strict state guidelines which prohibit physical touch. So, Clark and his wife picked up Helen and put her in a chair as close to her husband as she’s allowed to be. They completed the modest celebration by sharing cake at a safe distance.

"It's very heartwarming and it's sad at the same time -- very bittersweet," Clark said. "Usually we're together as a family, we're sitting next to one another, we're taking a trip, we're maybe having a meal together, either in or out. Right now, it seems so very unsatisfying."

As cooler weather starts to creep in, the family says they wonder how visits like this will be possible in winter, since right now the outdoor setting is the only option. Staff say they're working actively every day to come up with a solution. "We'll define the next safe place to do that within our building," said Woodbridge's Kathleen Craig.

Staff and the family say they’re looking forward to the day facility doors to reopen. For now, they’ll make the most of these precious times together. “We got to do what we have to do at this point. We’re still alive,” Helen said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Central Vermont couple celebrate socially-distanced 70th anniversary

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Central Vermont couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Thursday, reuniting for the socially-distanced milestone after months of separation.

News

Will Vt. Legislature return to Statehouse next year?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vermont lawmakers will return to a virtual statehouse for a special budget session next week, but there are still questions about whether they will return to the actual Statehouse for the next session in January.

News

Marshfield man pleads not guilty to murder of father

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Marshfield man faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of his father Tuesday night.

Latest News

News

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing students for COVID-19. They will all receive home testing kits before they arrive. Then, they will be tested an additional three times during their first week on campus.

News

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Vermont has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all UVM students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.

News

Burlington bars ordered to start closing earlier

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bars in Burlington will be closing early Thursday night. That’s because of new restrictions the City Council passed aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

AP

NY’s plastic bag ban survives lawsuit, but not unscathed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s never-enforced ban on single-use plastic bags has survived a lawsuit lodged by a plastic bag manufacturer and convenience store owners, but a state judge ruled Thursday that state regulators went too far by allowing stores to hand out thicker plastic bags one day.

News

Families frustrated by COVID-19 outbreak at North Country nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A COVID outbreak at a North Country nursing home. How did the virus get past all the precautions? Our Kelly O'Brien has an update and reaction from residents' family members.

Back To School

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
UVM has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.