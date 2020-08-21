Advertisement

Child care hub planning moving forward quickly

State officials say planning for child care hubs is moving forward quickly.
State officials say planning for child care hubs is moving forward quickly.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We are learning more details about the child care hubs Vermont is creating.

They will be made available to parents whose students are returning to school through a remote or hybrid learning model.

During the governor's Friday coronavirus news conference, Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said plans are moving forward in a "very fast manner."

The Department for Children and Families has appointed a project manager. At this time, we don't know her name.

But Smith says they are identifying which locations would be easy and which would need zoning and licensing to implement the hubs.

Perspective hub sites are being surveyed to know how many students they can serve, their costs and the location.

DCF is also meeting with community partners to lead regional hubs as part of a public-private partnership.

At this time, Vermont Afterschool is the lead community partner and Let's Grow Kids is assisting.

Smith says within hours of announcing this project, potential sites began reaching out to him.

Each hub will have to meet all health and safety requirements.

"The grant agreement that we put together with these regional hubs will stipulate these requirements. And regional hubs will have to follow VDH's health guidelines as related to operating a child care system during COVID," Smith said.

Smith says the child care system reopened in June and saw success without any major outbreaks.

But, with about two and a half weeks until students return to school, this still leaves many unanswered questions. Like how much will it cost families? Where will the hub spots be? And will there be enough open slots for students?

DCF tells me, they hope to have more information next week. That's when I am scheduled to speak with the project manager.

I also reached out to Vermont Afterschool, the lead community partner and did not hear back before this story was published.

Related Stories:

How the Rutland community is helping families care for kids

Scott order aims to expand child care capacity

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Stuck in Vermont: St. Albans student film captures life during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spoke to some young filmmakers about their new movie and how they feel about returning to school.

AP

Dartmouth College delays arrival date decision

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dartmouth College is delaying its decision about the date undergraduate students will begin returning to campus.

Back To School

UVM sets up COVID testing facility, 10-step system

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Elissa Borden
UVM has begun welcoming back students. With that, comes routine testing protocols for all students to ensure the safety of students and Burlingtonians. Our Elissa Borden shows you how they are setting up the testing site for all the students.

Back To School

Dartmouth takes an aggressive approach on COVID testing

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
Dartmouth College is taking an aggressive approach when it comes to testing thousands of students who will be arriving on campus soon. Our Adam Sullivan has more from Hanover.

Latest News

Back To School

How the Rutland community is helping families care for kids

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
As kids go back to school remotely or through a hybrid model, parents are wondering where they will find child care. Some communities and businesses are stepping up to help parents. Our Olivia Lyons shows you how the Rutland community is pulling together to help out.

News

Dartmouth limits student travel to handful of towns

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dartmouth College students barely will be able to venture off campus when they return this fall.

News

Upper Valley braces for return of Dartmouth students

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
It took just a week for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suspend in-person instruction for undergrads after a COVID-19 outbreak among students. Some fear that is a sign of things to comes for colleges in our region, including Dartmouth.

News

Scott order aims to expand child care capacity

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont working parents with kids learning remotely may soon get more child care options. Gov. Phil Scott has announced millions in federal money to expand child care options through an executive order.

News

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Students are heading back to school soon, but summer is a great time to learn. That’s where the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) comes in.

Back To School

SUNY Plattsburgh students arrive on campus with new rules

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
SUNY Plattsburgh students started moving back to campus on Tuesday, and like at most other schools, this year's move-in day was a little different.