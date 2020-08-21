Advertisement

Company behind false-positive antigen tests completes investigation

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - After dozens of reported false positives pop up during antigen testing in southern Vermont, the company behind the testing says nothing was wrong.

Last month, a couple dozen tested positive for coronavirus through a quick antigen test, but after being retested using the state’s standard PCR test, they got a negative result.

A spokesperson with Quidel Corporation says they did an inspection of the testing site, reviewed the data and didn’t find any issues with either the testing facility or the quality of the products used.

They say they believe it was their tests that showed true positives and that the follow up PCR tests were the ones showing inaccurate results.

Vermont’s Health Commissioner has been skeptical of antigen testing and has said in the past he doesn’t recommend them.

In July, he said he was confident the state’s PCR testing was being run correctly and accurately.

