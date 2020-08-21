Dartmouth College delays arrival date decision

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is delaying its decision about the date undergraduate students will begin returning to campus.

The college had planned to announce arrival dates and room assignments this week but instead will do so early next week.

Provost Joseph Helble says officials want to ensure they are making thoughtful, data-driven decisions.

About 2,300 undergraduate students, about half the usual population, will be on campus this fall.

Classes are scheduled to start on September 14.

Under new rules announced Friday, all students, faculty and staff will be required to complete an online health screening every day before entering any campus building.

