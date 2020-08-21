Essex Junction to vote on merger in November, Essex opts to wait

Essex, Vt. (WCAX) - A vote on the Essex Merger will appear on at least one ballot this November.

The Essex Junction Board of Trustees voted to put a merger question to its voters in just a few months.

The question will be separate from the presidential ballot.

During the joint meeting on Thursday night between the two municipalities, the Essex Selectboard ended their portion of the meeting feeling they need more time to review the changes.

The next opportunity for the Essex Selectboard to put the merger question to voters is Town Meeting Day.

