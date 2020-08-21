Advertisement

Essex, NY to get water quality upgrade

(WBAY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Essex, New York, will get a water quality upgrade.

A $789,500 is being spent to upgrade an existing water treatment plant. The upgrades include a new filtration system to meet seasonal water demands and drinking water standards.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, announced the upgrade recently and says it will help the plant comply with state and federal regulations.

