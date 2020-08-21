Advertisement

Fire that tore through Rachael Ray’s Adirondack home began in chimney

In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 photo, a massive fire engulfs the home of cooking show star Rachael Ray, in Lake Luzerne, NY. Ray's representative said in a statement that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear. (Courtesy Kenneth Dickinson via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 photo, a massive fire engulfs the home of cooking show star Rachael Ray, in Lake Luzerne, NY. Ray's representative said in a statement that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear. (Courtesy Kenneth Dickinson via AP)(Kenneth Dickinson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (AP) - A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control says the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, New York, was accidental.

The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, about 60 miles north of Albany, New York.

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames.

No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.

Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.

Related Story:

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Barre couple charged in connection with fatal drug overdose

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Barre couple face charges connected to a fatal drug overdose earlier this summer.

AP

New Hampshire restaurants boost capacity

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Restaurants are letting more customers in as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

AP

State University of New York appoints chancellor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The State University of New York has appointed a former top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo as chancellor of the 64-campus public college system.

News

RAW VIDEO: Gov. Chris Sununu coronavirus briefing, August 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Chris Sununu's news briefing on coronavirus efforts in New Hampshire, August 21.

Latest News

News

Vt. State Police Twitter offers eyewitness view of drivers behaving badly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont authorities say 40 people have died so far this year on the state’s roadways, more than double this time last year. To help prevent more tragedy the “Green and Gold” have turned to social media to show what troopers are witnessing.

News

New mural gives visitors a glimpse of Vermont

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
A local organization sums up Vermont in 1,000 square feet. Our Christina Guessferd gives you a first glimpse at the University Mall's new addition.

Back To School

Child care hub planning moving forward quickly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
We are learning more details about the child care hubs Vermont is creating. State officials say plans are moving forward quickly. Our Olivia Lyons reports.

News

Vermont State Parks director retiring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
The retiring director of the Vermont State Parks speaks with our Celine McArthur about how important the parks have been during the pandemic.

News

Vermont State Parks director retiring

Updated: 2 hours ago
Following 40 years of state government service, including the last 14 is Vermont State Parks director, Craig Whipple is set to retire at the end of the month.

News

Rutland mayor to take action on police, fire chief decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Rutland's mayor says he expects to act soon on hiring decisions of two major department heads -- the fire and police chief.