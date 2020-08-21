High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) - An entire football team, with more than 100 players, is under a two-week quarantine in Kansas.

Players for Blue Valley West are quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s crazy because now it’s even closer to home,” Jennifer Hendricks said.

Hendricks has a daughter about to start kindergarten, but says she is waiting for the school district to make a decision.

“I don’t think the school year is going to go as we think it’s going to go,” Hendricks said. “I don’t know if it’s going to stay consistent and it might change within the semester.”

On Tuesday, the board of education voted against following the Johnson County Health Department's criteria to reopen schools. They are instead developing a plan on their own that will be announced Friday.

Until the plan is revealed, the start of school and fall sports remains up in the air.

Back at Blue Valley West, the football team continues to quarantine under the recommendation of the health department. The department states that an entire school sports team may be excluded if people who were in close contact with positive individuals cannot be identified.

The school’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 4, but it remains unclear what will happen with it.

