Hinesburg murder suspect close to plea deal

Kory Lee George/File
Kory Lee George/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of killing his stepfather at a Hinesburg trailhead last summer may be working towards a plea deal.

Authorities charged Kory Lee George with first-degree murder for the shooting death of David Auclair. He also faces federal gun charges.

In federal court documents, George's lawyer says his attorneys in the state's case are currently negotiating with prosecutors on a potential resolution to that murder charge.

George has been in federal prison in New York since September.

