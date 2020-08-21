Local athlete taking on virtual Ironman to honor longtime friend

ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ironman Triathlon is considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world -- a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.22-mile marathon. Despite the formal Ironman events canceled this summer due to the coronavirus, people are still taking on the challenge virtually. That includes a Montpelier man, who is racing Saturday, not just for himself, but a friend gone too soon.

Along the banks of Lake Elmore, Justin Kolber is preparing for his biggest competition by far. "I guess I'd say I'm going from zero to Ironman in one year," he said.

What Kolber doesn't have in Ironman Triathlon experience, he makes up for with motivation. In the back of his mind, a 40th birthday milestone and a brand new bride, but in the front... "I'll have this photo of the two of us together," Kolber said, showing the picture his childhood friend, James. The soldier and mixed martial artist and trainer took his own life last summer.

"Justin dropped everything and went to New York to be with the family," said Rachel Stevens, Kolber's wife.

"James and I had a special relationship. We used to joke that he was The Hulk and I was Spiderman, because I was the smart-mouthed one and he was the strong one," Kolber said.

Now, it's Kolber who needs to be the strong one in order to endure what's ahead of him. "And that's a big reason why I'm doing it, because I've been fortunate enough to be here to have this life that I have and I want to keep honoring that and honoring the spirit of James," Kolber said.

The original plan to do that was at the Ironman Triathlon in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, but it was called off this year.

"I thought, gosh, I've already been putting in the training and I really want to see if I can keep going with my goal," said Kolber, who was inspired by news stories of other athletes who made their Ironman competitions virtual.

"I'll jump in the water at the beach, and then swim to this dock, I've got to do that six times..." explained Kolber, who will be taking over Elmore Saturday, starting at sunrise and hopeful to finish by sunset. "...then I've got to hop on the bike -- Route 12 -- and I'll go down 14-miles to the town of Worcester, turn around and come back, and I've got to do that four times. And from there, I've got to do a marathon."

"Justin's always looking for the next adventure and it's something that I love about him," Stevens said.

But this adventure isn’t just about Justin. He’s raising money and awareness for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. And not only will his wife/team captain be there to make sure he’s staying safe, he’ll also have friends take turns running and biking alongside. “That was the idea behind this race, was to bring in my community of friends and realize a race like this can’t be done alone. And that’s part of the big gratitude I have,” Kolber said.

Taking on the challenge of a lifetime, while honoring a friend, by helping anyone out there in need of a lifeline.

