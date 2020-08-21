Advertisement

Local teen creates and sells his own card game

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local teen has finally accomplished his dream, selling a card game he invented!

“I’ve always loved games, mainly card games,” said Harrison Brooks, the creator of Elevator Up.

Brooks started when he was 15-years-old on computer paper and worked through the kinks himself. It has taken five years, but as of June, it is available on Amazon as well as some local stores, like the University Mall and in Berlin.

The game is made for 2-5 players and is meant to be fast paced and picked up easily. The objective is to get rid of the cards in your hand as quickly as possible before the opposing players can do the same.

Brooks says anyone can play and he hopes this isn’t the end of his game creating career.

“Its a lot of fun for all ages,” said Brooks.

Brooks says he doesn’t have any other games in the works yet, while he sees how Elevator Up does in the near future. It’s selling for $9.99 on Amazon.

Brooks will be finishing up high school this school year.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning to hear more from Brooks on the idea behind the game.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman charged in connection to fatal drug overdose

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After two months of investigating, a Barre woman is being charged in connection with a drug overdose.

News

Agents: Shelburne man drove stolen U-Haul across the border

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Agents at the Highgate Port of Entry called Vermont State Police on Thursday and let them know a U-Haul van stolen out of New York had just passed through.

News

Vermont teen creates card game

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A local teen has finally accomplished his dream, selling a card game he invented!

News

Company behind false-positive antigen tests completes investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After dozens of reported false positives pop up during antigen testing in southern Vermont, the company behind the testing says nothing was wrong.

Latest News

News

Families frustrated by COVID-19 outbreak at North Country nursing home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A COVID outbreak at a North Country nursing home. How did the virus get past all the precautions? Our Kelly O'Brien has an update and reaction from residents' family members.

News

Families frustrated by COVID-19 outbreak at North Country nursing home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three people are now dead in just a few days at the Essex Center.

News

5-year-old drowns at Little River State Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A camping trip turns tragic when a little boy is found dead in the water at a Vermont State Park.

News

Essex Junction to vote on merger in November, Essex opts to wait

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A vote on the Essex Merger will appear on at least one ballot this November.

News

Sexual activity of Vt. corrections staff hurting department image

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner James Baker spoke with the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee about shifting the culture within the department.

News

Sexual activity of Vt. corrections staff hurting department image

Updated: 6 hours ago