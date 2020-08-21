Local teen creates and sells his own card game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local teen has finally accomplished his dream, selling a card game he invented!

“I’ve always loved games, mainly card games,” said Harrison Brooks, the creator of Elevator Up.

Brooks started when he was 15-years-old on computer paper and worked through the kinks himself. It has taken five years, but as of June, it is available on Amazon as well as some local stores, like the University Mall and in Berlin.

The game is made for 2-5 players and is meant to be fast paced and picked up easily. The objective is to get rid of the cards in your hand as quickly as possible before the opposing players can do the same.

Brooks says anyone can play and he hopes this isn’t the end of his game creating career.

“Its a lot of fun for all ages,” said Brooks.

Brooks says he doesn’t have any other games in the works yet, while he sees how Elevator Up does in the near future. It’s selling for $9.99 on Amazon.

Brooks will be finishing up high school this school year.

