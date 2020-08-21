Advertisement

New Hampshire courts adopt post-travel quarantine rules

File photo
File photo(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the New Hampshire court system is adopting the state's general travel guidance, which says those who return to the state after traveling beyond New England should quarantine for two weeks.

Under an order issued Friday, lawyers, litigants, witnesses and others who travel outside of New England will be prohibited from entering courthouses unless they quarantine for 14 days first.

Courts have been open on a very limited basis during the pandemic.

A pilot program to resume jury trials begins next week in Cheshire County.

