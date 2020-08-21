Advertisement

New Hampshire restaurants boost capacity

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Restaurants are letting more customers in as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday that all restaurants can resume indoor dining at full capacity, effective immediately.

Those in the four southernmost counties had been restricted to 50% but restaurant owners have been urging the state to relax the restrictions as the end of summer nears.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Barre couple charged in connection with fatal drug overdose

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Barre couple face charges connected to a fatal drug overdose earlier this summer.

AP

State University of New York appoints chancellor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The State University of New York has appointed a former top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo as chancellor of the 64-campus public college system.

News

RAW VIDEO: Gov. Chris Sununu coronavirus briefing, August 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Chris Sununu's news briefing on coronavirus efforts in New Hampshire, August 21.

AP

Fire that tore through Rachael Ray’s Adirondack home began in chimney

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney.

Latest News

News

Vt. State Police Twitter offers eyewitness view of drivers behaving badly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont authorities say 40 people have died so far this year on the state’s roadways, more than double this time last year. To help prevent more tragedy the “Green and Gold” have turned to social media to show what troopers are witnessing.

News

New mural gives visitors a glimpse of Vermont

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
A local organization sums up Vermont in 1,000 square feet. Our Christina Guessferd gives you a first glimpse at the University Mall's new addition.

Back To School

Child care hub planning moving forward quickly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
We are learning more details about the child care hubs Vermont is creating. State officials say plans are moving forward quickly. Our Olivia Lyons reports.

News

Vermont State Parks director retiring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
The retiring director of the Vermont State Parks speaks with our Celine McArthur about how important the parks have been during the pandemic.

News

Vermont State Parks director retiring

Updated: 2 hours ago
Following 40 years of state government service, including the last 14 is Vermont State Parks director, Craig Whipple is set to retire at the end of the month.

News

Rutland mayor to take action on police, fire chief decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Rutland's mayor says he expects to act soon on hiring decisions of two major department heads -- the fire and police chief.