New Hampshire restaurants boost capacity

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Restaurants are letting more customers in as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday that all restaurants can resume indoor dining at full capacity, effective immediately.

Those in the four southernmost counties had been restricted to 50% but restaurant owners have been urging the state to relax the restrictions as the end of summer nears.

