Advertisement

New mural gives visitors a glimpse of Vermont

A new mural at the University Mall gives visitors a glimpse of Vermont.
A new mural at the University Mall gives visitors a glimpse of Vermont.(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local organization sums up the Green Mountain State in 1,000 square feet. Our Christina Guessferd gives you a first glimpse at the University Mall's new addition.

The essence of Vermont-- in a quick glance. That's the idea behind the brand new mural featured in the University Mall food court. It displays state staples from people hiking Camel's Hump and a boat sailing across Lake Champlain to a tourist peeping fall foliage and a skier gliding down a snow-covered mountain.

Vermont visitor Elizabeth Mertes, of Illinois, says it's no secret what the mural is meant to represent.

"It's beautiful," she said. "It definitely captures Vermont from an outsider's point of view."

“Each season in Vermont has its own special qualities,” said Ally de la Cuesta of Arts So Wonderful.

Qualities captured by one local organization putting its stamp on the community with countless masterpieces. Arts So Wonderful is responsible for painting 60% of Burlington's outdoor murals. This is one of their first indoors where it's protected from the Vermont weather it portrays.

"We definitely needed all the help we could get because it was a lot of hours in this," said Charlie Piper of Arts So Wonderful.

Arts So Wonderful coordinators Piper and de la Cuesta gathered a group of volunteers to brainstorm the concept in January. Illustrator Michael Mullen translated those ideas into a design. Beginning in March, dozens of volunteers brought the mural to life, one brushstroke at a time.

"We've been working so long to kind of get our name out there and make something this large happen," de la Cuesta said.

At more than 1,000 square feet, the mural is best viewed by making an in-person visit to the food court at the University Mall. Arts So Wonderful leaders say while you’re here, you can support local artists by stopping at their brand new gallery located right around the corner.

“Our whole goal about Arts So Wonderful and the murals is to give individuals the opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Bruce Wilson, the executive director of Service Rendered Inc.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. State Police Twitter offers eyewitness view of drivers behaving badly

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont authorities say 40 people have died so far this year on the state’s roadways, more than double this time last year. To help prevent more tragedy the “Green and Gold” have turned to social media to show what troopers are witnessing.

News

Barre couple charged in connection with fatal drug overdose

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After two months of investigating, a Barre woman is being charged in connection with a drug overdose.

Back To School

Child care hub planning moving forward quickly

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
We are learning more details about the child care hubs Vermont is creating. State officials say plans are moving forward quickly. Our Olivia Lyons reports.

News

Vermont State Parks director retiring

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
The retiring director of the Vermont State Parks speaks with our Celine McArthur about how important the parks have been during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Vermont State Parks director retiring

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Following 40 years of state government service, including the last 14 is Vermont State Parks director, Craig Whipple is set to retire at the end of the month.

News

Rutland mayor to take action on police, fire chief decisions

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Rutland's mayor says he expects to act soon on hiring decisions of two major department heads -- the fire and police chief.

News

Hinesburg murder suspect close to plea deal

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man accused of killing his stepfather at a Hinesburg trailhead last summer may be working towards a plea deal.

News

Vermont to roll out flu shot campaign

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
With the concerns about COVID-19 compounding the regular flu season, state health officials say it’s more important than ever that people try to protect themselves from getting sick.

News

Scott pitches additional $133M aid to businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Governor Phil Friday made a pitch to use $133 million in federal CARES Act funding to help struggling businesses.

News

Company behind ‘false-positive’ antigen tests stands by results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The company behind antigen tests used in southern Vermont says they think their tests were accurate and the health department’s tests might not have been.