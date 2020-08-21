New mural gives visitors a glimpse of Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local organization sums up the Green Mountain State in 1,000 square feet. Our Christina Guessferd gives you a first glimpse at the University Mall's new addition.

The essence of Vermont-- in a quick glance. That's the idea behind the brand new mural featured in the University Mall food court. It displays state staples from people hiking Camel's Hump and a boat sailing across Lake Champlain to a tourist peeping fall foliage and a skier gliding down a snow-covered mountain.

Vermont visitor Elizabeth Mertes, of Illinois, says it's no secret what the mural is meant to represent.

"It's beautiful," she said. "It definitely captures Vermont from an outsider's point of view."

“Each season in Vermont has its own special qualities,” said Ally de la Cuesta of Arts So Wonderful.

Qualities captured by one local organization putting its stamp on the community with countless masterpieces. Arts So Wonderful is responsible for painting 60% of Burlington's outdoor murals. This is one of their first indoors where it's protected from the Vermont weather it portrays.

"We definitely needed all the help we could get because it was a lot of hours in this," said Charlie Piper of Arts So Wonderful.

Arts So Wonderful coordinators Piper and de la Cuesta gathered a group of volunteers to brainstorm the concept in January. Illustrator Michael Mullen translated those ideas into a design. Beginning in March, dozens of volunteers brought the mural to life, one brushstroke at a time.

"We've been working so long to kind of get our name out there and make something this large happen," de la Cuesta said.

At more than 1,000 square feet, the mural is best viewed by making an in-person visit to the food court at the University Mall. Arts So Wonderful leaders say while you’re here, you can support local artists by stopping at their brand new gallery located right around the corner.

“Our whole goal about Arts So Wonderful and the murals is to give individuals the opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Bruce Wilson, the executive director of Service Rendered Inc.

