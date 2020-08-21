Pets with Potential: Dario

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you're looking for a cat who's a real lovebug-- meet Dario!

Dario is a neutered male cat who's 16. He arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because he wasn't doing well with other cats in his home. So he may do best in a house with no other cats. He has lived with dogs and might do well with a slow introduction.

Dario is diabetic, which means he’s on a special diet you can get from your vet, and he likes the food. He may need to be on insulin in the future, but as of right now he’s doing fantastic.

What Dario really really needs in his next home is a nice, cozy lap he can curl up in. He loves attention and he loves to be around his people.

If you’re interested in meeting Dario or any of the other pets waiting at the shelter for their forever home, visit the humane society’s website.

