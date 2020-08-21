Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Dario

Dario is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for his forever home.
Dario is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for his forever home.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you're looking for a cat who's a real lovebug-- meet Dario!

Dario is a neutered male cat who's 16. He arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because he wasn't doing well with other cats in his home. So he may do best in a house with no other cats. He has lived with dogs and might do well with a slow introduction.

Dario is diabetic, which means he’s on a special diet you can get from your vet, and he likes the food. He may need to be on insulin in the future, but as of right now he’s doing fantastic.

What Dario really really needs in his next home is a nice, cozy lap he can curl up in. He loves attention and he loves to be around his people.

If you’re interested in meeting Dario or any of the other pets waiting at the shelter for their forever home, visit the humane society’s website.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Caledonia County Sheriff’s deputy charged in sex for favors scandal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dom Amato
A Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department deputy is under state police investigation for extortion, threats, prostitution, and obstruction of justice.

News

Bikers, community to see changes at Laconia Motorcycle Week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The 97th annual Laconia Motorcycle Week begins Saturday. It's an event that, in a normal year, draws a quarter of a million people to New Hampshire. Our Adam Sullivan reports on what people can expect this year.

News

Vermont police chief cleared in fraud investigation

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vergennes police chief will not face criminal charges stemming from a complaint that he was defrauding the Governor's Highway Safety Program.

News

Staffers test positive for COVID at NY nursing home facing outbreak

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a North Country nursing home facing an outbreak among residents. Our Kelly O'Brien has new numbers and new details.

News

Barre coule charged in connection with fatal drug overdose

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
After two months of investigating, a Barre woman is being charged in connection with a drug overdose.

Latest News

News

Restaurants seek relief, state offers Election Day guidance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Struggling New Hampshire restaurant owners want the state to both reduce restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus and increase efforts to educate the public about them.

News

State looking at more options for visits at long-term care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Department of Health is looking at ways to allow more options for visits at long-term care facilities.

Back To School

Stuck in Vermont: St. Albans student film captures life during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spoke to some young filmmakers about their new movie and how they feel about returning to school.

News

Scott pitches additional $133M aid to businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Friday made a pitch to use $133 million in federal CARES Act funding to help struggling businesses.

AP

New Hampshire courts adopt post-travel quarantine rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, the New Hampshire court system is adopting the state's general travel guidance, which says those who return to the state after traveling beyond New England should quarantine for two weeks.