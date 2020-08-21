Pittsford woman dies after crashing into barn
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Pittsford woman has died following a crash Thursday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. on Blueberry Lane in Rutland Town. Police say Norma Montaigne, 74, drove off the road and into a cattle barn. Montaigne was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center and later died from her injuries.
Police say she was not wearing a seat belt and that drugs and alcohol didn’t play a role in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.