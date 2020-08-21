Advertisement

Possible strong thunderstorms this afternoon in northern parts of the region.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will become stationary during the day today, resulting in a north/south split in the weather. Southern parts of the region will have partly sunny skies today. Roughly the northern half will have scattered morning showers. The afternoon and early evening, however, could have strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest threat is damaging wind. We’ll keep an eye on that. The front will then move temporarily to our south on Saturday. An isolated shower is possible south, otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees. The front will then come back as a warm front on Sunday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in northern parts of the region.

Models differ with the way the week is shaping up, but basically it’s looking unsettled. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday, then a cold front will push through Tuesday, with additional showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday is looking dry and relatively cool. Another system may bring showers on Thursday.

